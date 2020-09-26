Reviewing Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of ORBCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of ORBCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Communications and ORBCOMM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 3 0 2.38 ORBCOMM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus target price of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 38.09%. ORBCOMM has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.64%. Given ORBCOMM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and ORBCOMM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.11 $37.52 million $0.76 77.72 ORBCOMM $272.01 million 0.98 -$18.42 million ($0.23) -14.87

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ORBCOMM. ORBCOMM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORBCOMM has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and ORBCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54% ORBCOMM -7.71% -8.66% -3.49%

Summary

Cogent Communications beats ORBCOMM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers; and resells service using the two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. It markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. The company has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. ORBCOMM Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

