Reviewing J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) & JLM Couture (NYSE:JLMC)

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) and JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

J.Jill has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JLM Couture has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares J.Jill and JLM Couture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill -24.13% -495.33% -6.65% JLM Couture N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of J.Jill shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of J.Jill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of JLM Couture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J.Jill and JLM Couture’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill $691.34 million 0.03 -$128.57 million $0.06 8.52 JLM Couture N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JLM Couture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J.Jill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for J.Jill and JLM Couture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill 0 1 0 0 2.00 JLM Couture 0 0 0 0 N/A

J.Jill currently has a consensus price target of $0.64, suggesting a potential upside of 25.27%. Given J.Jill’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe J.Jill is more favorable than JLM Couture.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. Its targeted customers are 45 years and older. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs. As of April 3, 2019, it operated approximately 280 stores. J.Jill, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

JLM Couture Company Profile

JLM Couture, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Lovelle, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure. The company sells its products to specialty bridal shops located in the continental United States and Europe, as well as has one retail location in California. JLM Couture, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

