Reviewing National Storm Management (OTCMKTS:NSMG) and Lennar (OTCMKTS:LEN)

National Storm Management (OTCMKTS:NSMG) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

National Storm Management has a beta of 3.71, suggesting that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Storm Management and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storm Management N/A N/A N/A Lennar 9.97% 13.85% 7.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Storm Management and Lennar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storm Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennar 0 6 12 0 2.67

Lennar has a consensus price target of $77.68, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Lennar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lennar is more favorable than National Storm Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Storm Management and Lennar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storm Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lennar $22.26 billion 1.08 $1.85 billion $5.74 13.36

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than National Storm Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Lennar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lennar beats National Storm Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storm Management

National Storm Management, Inc. provides storm restoration services for residential and commercial properties damaged by severe weather. It offers a variety of restoration products and services, including repairing or replacing roofing, siding, gutters, windows, doors, accessories and other exterior items. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it is involved in raising, investing, and managing third party capital; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans, as well as investing in real estate related mortgage loans, properties, and related securities. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

