Reviewing Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYSE:NYMT)

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NY MTG TR INC/SH and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NY MTG TR INC/SH 0 5 2 0 2.29 Regency Centers 1 7 6 0 2.36

NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has a consensus target price of $4.96, indicating a potential upside of 96.76%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $50.42, indicating a potential upside of 34.73%. Given NY MTG TR INC/SH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NY MTG TR INC/SH is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Risk and Volatility

NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NY MTG TR INC/SH 23.67% -27.89% -3.39% Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NY MTG TR INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NY MTG TR INC/SH has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NY MTG TR INC/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and Regency Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NY MTG TR INC/SH $694.61 million 1.37 $173.74 million $0.64 3.94 Regency Centers $984.33 million 6.45 $176.07 million $3.69 10.14

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than NY MTG TR INC/SH. NY MTG TR INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats NY MTG TR INC/SH on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

