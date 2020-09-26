Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:REXR opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

