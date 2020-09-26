Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 442 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 442 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 376.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

