Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of RCKT opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $29.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

