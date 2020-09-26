Rosenblatt Securities Boosts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $200.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.92.

IEX stock opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $188.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.19.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEX by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

