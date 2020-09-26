Rotork p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rotork p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

RTOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rotork from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of RTOXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,475. Rotork has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

