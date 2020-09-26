Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target to $52.00

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cubic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cubic by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

