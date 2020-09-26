Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRCXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Shares of HRCXF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.40. Hurricane Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.