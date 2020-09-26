Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Klepierre from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of KLPEF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Klepierre has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

