Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Klepierre from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Shares of KLPEF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Klepierre has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $37.94.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
