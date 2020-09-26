RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $90.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

