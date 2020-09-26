Rubycoin (RBY) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Rubycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Rubycoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022439 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004113 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Rubycoin

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,601,562 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.