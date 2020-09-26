Rupee (RUP) Market Capitalization Hits $99,441.89

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Rupee has a total market cap of $99,441.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00044525 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,434,800 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.