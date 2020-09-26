Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RYAAY. Raymond James cut shares of Ryanair from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

RYAAY opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

