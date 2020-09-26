Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryanair from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

