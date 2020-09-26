SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAFRAN/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. SAFRAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

