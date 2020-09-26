Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $979.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce $979.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $954.90 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $965.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

SBH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.13. 2,356,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,427. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,045,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 506.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 556,973 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

