SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHYY. ValuEngine upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

