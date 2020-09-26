Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €38.17 ($44.91) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.85.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

