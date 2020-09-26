Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $3,400.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,388.77.

AMZN opened at $3,095.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,658.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,550.32 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

