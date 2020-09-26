SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.40.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,037 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,230,000 after purchasing an additional 221,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,163,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,630,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,777,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.02. The stock had a trading volume of 650,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,396. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,962.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day moving average is $295.61.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

