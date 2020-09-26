Scala Hits Market Cap of $476,114.06 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Scala has a total market capitalization of $476,114.06 and approximately $359.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00237039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00096575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.01513392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00201649 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 13,031,104,762 coins and its circulating supply is 9,231,104,762 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala's official website is scalaproject.io.

The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

