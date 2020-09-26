SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SciPlay by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 345.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 394,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SciPlay by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 528,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 16.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

