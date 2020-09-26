Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

SCRYY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 32,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,261. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Scor has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

