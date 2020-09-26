Scotiabank Increases Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target to $5.25

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

NYSE MMX opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market cap of $644.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.