Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.76. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $14.37.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.