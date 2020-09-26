Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at JMP Securities

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.26.

SGEN opened at $184.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.48 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $71,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,257 shares of company stock valued at $30,481,478. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

