SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

SEGXF opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

