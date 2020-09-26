SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 674,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.