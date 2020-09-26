SelfSell (SSC) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $42,714.07 and approximately $16.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00023979 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

