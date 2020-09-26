Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.73.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,925 shares of company stock worth $1,769,195. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,210. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

