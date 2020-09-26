Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,497.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,195. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 402.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1,538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after acquiring an additional 765,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Semtech by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after acquiring an additional 323,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

