Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings. Senesco Technologies posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Senesco Technologies.

Get Senesco Technologies alerts:

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Shares of Senesco Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Senesco Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

About Senesco Technologies

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senesco Technologies (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senesco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senesco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.