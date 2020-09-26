Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 208 ($2.72).

LON:TRI opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Tuesday. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.01, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.32 million and a PE ratio of -587.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.36.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

