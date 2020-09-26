Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSRR. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of BSRR opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $247.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.