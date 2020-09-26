Silent Notary Reaches Market Capitalization of $95,008.88 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $95,008.88 and approximately $5,496.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00240391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01536576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00197206 BTC.

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, TOPBTC, IDEX, YoBit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

