Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Silgan stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 417,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,155. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 51,911 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Silgan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Silgan by 13.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

