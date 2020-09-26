Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silgan continues to benefit from demand for vital products like food, beverage, consumer health and personal care products amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, lower demand for products not intended for stay-at-home use and weakness in certain beauty products owing to shift in consumer buying patterns amid the pandemic will weigh on results. Nevertheless, Silgan’s focus on cutting costs across each of its businesses will boost margins. Its adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2020 is at $2.70-$2.85. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year increase of 28%. The recent acquisition of the dispensing business of the Albéa Group is a strategic fit for the closures segment and expected to modestly boost Silgan’s earnings in 2020. However, elevation in debt levels following the acquisition remains a cause of concern.”

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

SLGN opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $39.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Silgan by 1,500.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,245,000 after acquiring an additional 958,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $24,094,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,354,000 after acquiring an additional 776,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 138.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 656,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.