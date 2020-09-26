Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,852.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $112,811.16 and $76,852.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,340,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,754 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

