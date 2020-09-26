Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 69.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,550,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 636,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 109,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 139.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.