SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Receives $51.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SINA. ValuEngine lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

Get SINA alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SINA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SINA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SINA by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SINA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.65 and a beta of 1.18. SINA has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.