Single Collateral DAI 24-Hour Volume Hits $902.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

