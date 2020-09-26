SmartCash (SMART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $152,277.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $152,277.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

