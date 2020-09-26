SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Katzman purchased 1,278,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528,358. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

