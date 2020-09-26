Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNMRF. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Snam has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

