SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

PWCDF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,826. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.