Snovian.Space Market Cap Tops $283,803.34 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 67.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. During the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 75.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $283,803.34 and $186.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.84 or 0.04899005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

SNOV is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 363,983,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,934,278 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.