Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SMTGF opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

